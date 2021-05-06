La Soufriere Volcano Update for May 6th 2021

Volcano Seismologist, Roderick Stewart, said the Volcano has been quiet over the last 24 hours, with just a few earthquakes being recorded, continuing the pattern observed since April 22nd.

However, he said some lahars have been recorded.

Mr. Stewart stressed that the Scientists will be assess all the issues relating to safety, before attempting to a trip to the summit of the Volcano.

The UWI Seismic Research Centre has advised persons to exercise caution when crossing river valleys on La Soufriere Volcano, due to the increased risk of lahars or mudflows during periods of rainfall on the volcano.

