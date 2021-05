Micoud Eagles and Mon Repos Stars were in winners’ row yesterday in the 2021 Dream 11 St Lucia Ten/10 Blast at the Darren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet.

Micoud Eagles beat Mabouya Valley Constrictors by 8 wickets.

The scores: Babouya Valley Constrictors 67-3 off 10 overs, Micoud Eagles 68-2 off 6 overs.

Mon Repos Stars gained a 6-run victory over Gros Islet Cannon Blasters.

The scores: Mon Repos Stars 97-4 off 10 overs, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters 91-6 off 10 overs.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print