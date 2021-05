In the NBA in the United States last night, Miami Heat beat Boston Celtics 130-124. New York Knicks won from Los Angles Clippers 106-100. New Orleans Pelicans edged Charlotte Hornets 112-110. Dallas Mavericks had the better of Cleveland Cavaliers 124-97. Minnesota Timberwolves beat Orlando Magic 128-96. Chicago Bulls gained an 108-96 victory over Detroit Pistons. Los Angles Lakers beat Phoenix Suns 123-110 and Oklahoma City Thunder were beaten 126-98 by Sacramento Kings.

