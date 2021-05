Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said he has not received any word in relation to visa waiver for Vincentians to travel to Canada.

The Prime Minister was responding to a question in Parliament about provisions for Vincentians affected by the explosion of the La Soufriere volcano to visit their family for a short period of time.

Dr. Gonsalves said Canada is providing humanitarian assistance but no word has yet been given with regards to migration.

