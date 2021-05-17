St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded a total of eight new COVID-19 positive cases here from samples processed on Thursday and Friday.

According to the Health Services Sub Committee, five of the cases are linked to emergency shelters.

Five (5) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

One hundred and fifty-four (154) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, nine hundred and forty (1940) cases of COVID-19 and one thousand, seven hundred and seventy-four (1774) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

