The results for yesterday’s 2021 Dream 11 VINCY Premier League Ten/10 Cricket match

West Indies batsman, Sunil Ambris scored 53 off 19 balls with 5 fours and 4 sixes yesterday to lead his team, Salt Pond Breakers to a 43-run victory over Dark View Explorers in the 2021 Dream 11 VINCY Premier League Ten/10 Cricket Tournament at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Salt Pond Breakers batted first and made 138-4 off 10 overs. Wicket-keeper/batsman, Seon Sween scored 42 off 24 balls with 2 fours and 4 sixes to provide support to his captain, Ambris.

Dark View Explorers were then dismissed for 95 off their 10 overs. Dean Browne top scored with 31 off 9 balls including 1 four and 4 sixes. Deron Greaves made 27 and Shammon Hooper 21. Left-arm, fast bowler, Delorn Johnson (2-26), Jevon Samuel (2-2), and Denson Hoyte 2-4 were the best bowlers for Salt Pond Breakers. The final scores: Salt Pond Breakers 134-4 off 10 overs, Dark View Explorers 95 off 10 overs.

In yesterday morning’s match, La Soufriere Hikers defeated Grenadines Divers by 6 wickets.

After batting first, Grenadines Divers scored 99-2 off 10 overs with Shem Browne scoring 53 not out off 33 balls with 5 fours and 3 sixes. Kadir Nedd made 28 off 24 balls with 2 fours and a six.

La Soufriere Hikers took 9 overs to reach 100-4 in their reply. Desron Maloney top-scored with 41 off 17 balls including 3 fours and 4 sixes. Dillon Douglas made 31 off 21 balls with 1 four and 3 sixes. Davian Barnum took 2-23 for Grenadines Divers.

At 11.30 a. m today, Botanical Gardens Rangers will oppose La Soufriere Hikers, and at 1.30 p. m, Fort Charlotte Strikers will meet Dark View Explorers. Both matches will be played at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

