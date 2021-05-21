All protocols that have been put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are still in effect

The Vincentian public is being reminded that the protocols that have been put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in St Vincent and the Grenadines are still in place.

The reminder came in a notice issued by the Agency for Public Information yesterday.

It states that mask wearing in spaces to which the public has access is mandatory, these include all government buildings, passenger vehicles, private and public shelters, among others.

Minibus owners and drivers are also reminded that the limits placed on the number of passengers they can carry are still there and will be enforced.

The API says the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment also wishes to inform, that for the upcoming holiday weekend the no mass gathering protocols will be strictly enforced.

No beach or river limes, no boat rides, no house parties etc will be allowed over the holiday weekend.

Churches are also asked to continue adhering to the protocols put in place for them to ensure that the spread of COVID-19 in this country is contained.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

