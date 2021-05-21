Cricket West Indies (CWI) receives backlash following the recent retainer contracts

There will be changes to the way in which Cricket West Indies (CWI) awards retainer contracts following backlash to the recent awards.

Eighteen players were awarded contracts including newcomers to the Test team, Joshua Da Silva, Nkrumah Bonner and Kyle Mayers, but members of the public and at least one territorial body questioned why certain players were overlooked.

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) wrote to CWI requesting the criteria used to select players awarded contracts after Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd and Veerasammy Permaul were among the players left out. The situation sparked a war of words between GCB and Chief Selector, Roger Harper.

However, according to CWI Vice-President Dr. Kishore Shallow, there will be changes to the system now used by the time the next contract period comes around.

He said: “I would say that we are looking at the system for awarding grades and so on for the contracts. I expect that for the next contractual period we will have an improved system in terms of how we award these contracts.”

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

