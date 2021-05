Local Tourism Officials are seeking to build a stronger and more resilient Tourism Industry, despite the challenges faced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the eruption of La Soufriere volcano.

Portfolio Minister, Carlos James says with a rebranding and marketing strategy, Ministry Officials are seeking to make it the number one destination of choice for holiday makers.

He is hoping to see an increase in visitors to St. Vincent and the Grenadines later this year.

