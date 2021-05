MRS PEARL REID nee PRESCOD of Gonzales, Trinidad formerly of Lowmans Hill, died on Tuesday May 18th at the age of 100. The Funeral takes place tomorrow, Friday May 21st at the Guides Funeral Home, Oxford Street, Trinidad. The service begins at 9:00 am. Burial will be at the Western Cemetery in Trinidad.

