Local Health Officials say that no new COVID-19 positive cases were reported here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines from twenty-four (24) samples processed on Sunday May 23rd, 2021.

According to the Health Services Sub-Committee, two (2) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

One hundred and forty-eight (148) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Since March 2020, there have been One thousand, nine hundred and eighty-nine (1989) cases of COVID-19 and one thousand eight hundred and twenty-nine (1829) recoveries in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

