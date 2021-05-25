The 2021 Dream 11 VINCY Premier League Ten/10 Cricket Tournament Points Table as of May 24th 2021

After yesterday’s matches in the 2021 Dream 11 VINCY Premier League Ten/10 Cricket Tournament, Fort Charlotte Strikers head the Points Table with 12 points from 8 matches. They won 6, lost 2 and achieved a net run rate of 0.813.

In second position are Dark View Explorers on 10 points from 66 matches, five of which they have won. Their net run rate is 2.217.

Third is La Soufriere Hikers on 8 points from matches with 4 wins and 2 defeats with a net run rate of 1.021.

Salt Pond Breakers are in 4th position on 4 points from 2 wins and 4 defeats and a net run rate of 0.242.

Grenadines Divers also have 4 points but from 7 matches with 2 wins and 5 defeats, with Botanical Gardens Rangers in sixth position on 2 points from 7 matches after 1 win and 6 defeats.

