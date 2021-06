Local Arrowroot Farmers who have been impacted by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere volcano are in line to receive payments from the Government on Friday.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement on NBC Radio this morning

Meanwhile , Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar provided an update on the Rebuilding Process for the Agriculture Sector in the aftermath of the Volcanic Eruption.

