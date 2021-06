Head of the La Soufriere Monitoring Team, Dr. Adam Stinton said the team is currently testing equipment to be installed in the upcoming weeks.

Dr. Stinton said the equipment would replace monitoring stations which were damaged or destroyed during the explosive eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano in April.

He said the team will also be installing additional equipment to enhance the monitoring network.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print