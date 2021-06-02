The year’s Atlantic hurricane season is said to come with several implications  which may affect the water supply

Chief Executive Officer of the Central Water and Sewage Authority CWSA Garth Saunders said with the projected above average Atlantic hurricane season there are several implications which may affect the water supply.

Mr. Saunders made the statement while speaking at a press conference this morning to update the media on issues involving and impacting the CWSA.

He is appealing to every community to be in a state of readiness with regards to their water supply.

Mr. Saunders is urging Vincentians to have water storage for 2-3 days which will allow the staff at the CWSA ample time to plan a response and carry out damage assessment in the event of a storm or hurricane.

