The first phase of the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Project is officially completed

A ceremony was held here this week, to officially mark the completion of the first phase of the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Project.

During the ceremony, which was held on Tuesday June 1st, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning, Sustainable Development and Information Technology, Camillo Gonsalves was presented with a certificate from the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The presentation ceremony was held at the Foreign Affairs Conference Room and heard remarks from Minister Gonsalves, Taiwanese Ambassador Calvin Ho and Commissioner of Police Colin John.

Minister Gonsalves expressed appreciation to Taiwan for assisting with the modernization and outfitting of a monitoring station at the Questelles Police Station, with cameras and equipment that are operational for 24 hours.

Work has already started on the 2nd phase of the project which is the Intelligent Bus Management and Monitoring System.

Minister Gonsalves said CCTV cameras have been placed at various locations across the country, to ensure general safety. He said there are currently 88 cameras in Kingstown, 26 along the Leeward coast and 58 on the Windward coast.

Addressing Tuesday’s ceremony Taiwanese Ambassador to SVG, Calvin Ho thanked Minister Gonsalves and Police Commissioner Colin John for the support given to the project over the years.

And, in his remarks, Commissioner of Police, Colin John, spoke of the benefits of the Intelligent Bus Management and Monitoring Project. He said the Police Force welcomes the initiative and thanked the Government and people of Taiwan for their efforts.

Commissioner John said that the initiative can assist in enhancing the transportation system, aid in time management, and provide a more well-equipped system to monitor and more effectively regulate the traffic.

The Commissioner also hailed the CCTV program as an initiative that is helpful to the Police Force in the detection, and prosecution of criminals, noting that it would also act as a deterrent for criminal activity.

