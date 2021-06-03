There is now a greater need for more skilled professionals in the areas of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) here in SVG

Executive Director of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Anthony Regisford said as this country continues to diversify its economy, there is a greater need for more skilled professionals in the areas of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

He made the point during an Orientation Session which was held today, for Cohort-Four of the Youth and Adult Training for Employment (YATE) Programme.

Mr. Regisford appealed to the youth to maximize the opportunities being provided for them to develop life skills through the YATE program.

Meanwhile Senior Education Officer at the National Qualifications Department (NQD), Nicola Sparks-Browne said close to five hundred youth have already been trained under the YATE program.

She said the certification which the participants receive will enable them to be employed across the region and other places in the world.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

