MRS FLORENCE MARJORIE JACKSON nee THEOBALDS of New Montrose formerly of Frenches and St Lucia died on Saturday May 29th at the age of 98. The funeral takes place on Thursday June 10th at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Roman Catholic, Kingstown. The Service begins at 10:00am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. The family wishes that in lieu of Flowers, a donation be collected for the School for Children with Special Needs and the Ladies of Charity.

