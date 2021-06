Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said steps are being taken to identify lands for possible relocation of persons who may not be able to return to their homes in the Red Zone, because of the danger posed by the hazards associated with La Soufriere Volcano.

The Prime Minister made the disclosure, during NBC’s Eyeing La Soufriere Programme on Monday.

Dr. Gonsalves said he has already discussed the matter with Minister responsible for Lands, Montgomery Daniel.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print