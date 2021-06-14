St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded six new positive cases of COVID-19, from three hundred and forty-eight (348) samples processed on Friday June 11th, resulting in a positivity rate of 1.7%.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says an additional three new COVID-19 positive cases were identified from two hundred and seventy-six samples processed on Saturday June 12. The resulting positivity rate was 1.1-percent

One new recovery was noted over the reporting period. Two hundred and forty-six (246) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand one hundred and fifty-six (2156) cases of COVID-19 and eighteen hundred and ninety-eight (1898) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health says persons who persist in wearing their masks incorrectly, or not wearing a mask, and who remain unvaccinated and participate in mass gatherings will continue to be at risk for being infected and spreading COVID-19, as is happening now.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, practice physical distancing and get vaccinated, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

