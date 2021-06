MR O-RINE ETHELRED KELLY better known as COUNG COUNG of Top Questelles and Edinoro died on Saturday June 5th at the age of 46. The funeral takes place on Sunday June 20th at the Questelles Seventh Day Adventist Church. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery.

