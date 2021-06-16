A call is being made here for a greater level of investment in Visual Arts and the Cultural and Creative Industries in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A call is being made here for a greater level of investment in Visual Arts and by extension, the Cultural and Creative Industries in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The call was made by Teacher at the Youlou Arts centre Shanique Stewart, as the Centre hosts its Art therapy programs for Children who have been displaced as a result of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Miss Stewart said Visual Arts and other Creative talents must be taken seriously, as the country stands to benefit significantly from nurturing young talent.

