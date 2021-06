The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment is taking steps to improve security, in relation to the Covid 19 vaccination certificates being issued across the country.

This assurance came from Health Promotions Officer, Shanika John, as she provided an update on progress being made with the nation-wide vaccination campaign.

Miss John said the Ministry of Health is collaborating with other entities to ensure that there is no unauthorized duplication of the Covid 19 vaccination certificate.

