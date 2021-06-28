Two U.S Based Organizations have donated Marijuana Nutrient Products to Local traditional Cannabis Farmers, to support the Medicinal Cannabis Industry.

The donation was officially handed over to the Farmers on Saturday, from Advanced Nutrients and Humanity Heroes.

Advanced Nutrients donated one hundred thousand dollars’ worth of its products to Cannabis Growers and Cultivators in St. Vincent and the Grenadines who have been impacted by the recent volcanic Eruption.

Delivering remarks during Saturday’s ceremony, Sales Representative for Advanced Nutrients, Robert Cain, said the Medicinal Cannabis industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has tremendous potential.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar welcomed the support being provided by Advanced Nutrients, noting that the Covid19 Pandemic and the explosive volcanic eruption have dealt a severe blow to the local Medicinal Cannabis Industry.

Meanwhile Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves expressed gratitude to Advanced Nutrients for its assistance in developing the local Medicinal Cannabis Industry.`

Delivering remarks at Saturday’s ceremony, Minister Gonsalves urged the traditional Cannabis Farmers to grasp the opportunities which can emerge from the explosive volcanic eruption, to strengthen the Industry.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

