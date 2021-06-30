A resident of Richmond Hill has struck the National Lotteries Authority jackpot

A resident of Richmond Hill in Kingstown, is the latest winner of a jackpot in the Island Numbers Lotto Game.

Martina Mavis Lee, who has worked as a Janitor at Hot 97 FM for the past 15 years, was today presented with a cheque for 330-thousand dollars from the National Lotteries Authority.

Miss Lee was able to match all five numbers from the Lotto Draw of Friday June 25th. The winning numbers were: 8, 12, 29, 33 36, and the ticket was purchased at L.B.’s Lotto Booth at Little Tokyo.

During her brief remarks at this morning’s presentation, Miss Lee explained how she discovered that she had won.

