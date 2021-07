The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be giving consideration to reducing the alert level of the La Soufriere Volcano to Yellow.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says this is in response to a request made by officials from the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre.

He says this request will be discussed at Cabinet tomorrow.

