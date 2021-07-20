SUSGREN to construct a water cistern in Union Island

The Sustainable Grenadines Incorporated (SUSGREN), said it is working on a project to have a water cistern constructed on the Grenadine island of Union Island.
A cistern is essentially a covered tank usually made out of concrete, galvanized metal, fiberglass or polyethylene for storing water.
Rainwater is collected from a catchment area such as a rooftop and channeled through gutters and collection pipes into the cistern.
Executive Director of SUSGREN, Orisha Joseph said the program will be funded under a two-part project with the Inter-American Foundation (IAF).
She said the second phase of the project will be the establishment of a plant and mangrove nursery.
Miss Joseph said the construction of the water cistern and the establishment of the plant and mangrove nursery will both play a great role in future times of disaster and conservation and environmental protection efforts.
SUSGREN is a trans-boundary Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), which operates between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada, and focusses on issues of marine protection, conservation and stewardship of the environment.