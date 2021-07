Lead Scientist monitoring the La Soufriere Volcano Dr. Erousilla Joseph has provided and update on the activity at the La Soufriere Volcano.

According to the UWI Seismic research Centre Seismic activity at La Soufrière has remained low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting on 22 April. Only a few small earthquakes have been recorded.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s La Soufriere volcano update.

