The former Derbyshire and England fast bowler, Mike Hendrick has died at the age of 72

The former Derbyshire and England fast bowler, Mike Hendrick who was also Ireland’s first professional coach, has died at the age of 72.

Hendrick, a tall bowler known for his classical side-on action, and capable of expertly harnessing English conditions, played 30 Tests and 22 One Day Internationals for England. He also had a long career in county cricket with Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Although he never claimed a Test five-for, his average of 25.83 was lower than many of his contemporaries, including Ian Botham, John Snow and Geoff Arnold.

Hendrick’s career began at Derbyshire in 1969 and he was first capped against India at Old Trafford in 1974. His finest hour came at Headingley in 1977 when his match figures of 8-95 helped England regain the Ashes, but his efforts were overshadowed by Geoff Boycott scoring his 100th first-class hundred. He also enjoyed success on the 1978-79 tour of Australia.

Known for his dry wit, Hendrick who had been diagnosed with cancer of the bowel and liver, recently told the Times in an interview to mark the 40th anniversary of the 1981 Ashes: “I’m in the departure lounge, but the flight has not quite left yet.”

