 Sri Lanka defeated India win the series 2-1

Sri Lanka defeated India by 7 wickets with 33 balls remaining in the low-scoring 3rd Twenty/20 International at Colombo, Sri Lanka yesterday to win the series 2-1.

After winning the toss and batting first, India were restricted to 81-8 off 20 overs. Their best individual score was 23 not out by Kuldeep Yadav. Leg-spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga led Sri Lanka’s bowling with 4-9 off his 4 overs, an economy rate of 2.25 which broke the back of India’s batting. Medium pacer, Dasun Shanaka took 2-20 and there was a wicket each for fast bowler, Dushmantha Chameera (1-16) and off-spinner, Ramesh Mendis (1-13).

Dhanajaya de Silva then hit 23 not out to spearhead Sri Lanka’s reply of 82-3 off 14.3 overs. The three Sri Lanka wickets were taken by leg-spinner, Rahul Chahar for 15 runs off 2 overs.

The final scores: India 81-8 off 20 overs, Sri Lanka 82-3 off 14.3 overs.

