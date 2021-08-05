Five Caribbean women advanced to the final of the Women’s 40 metres in Tokyo today.

Marileidy Paulino of The Dominican Republic won semi-final 1 in a national record of 49.38 seconds to advance.

Jamaica’s Candice McLeod and Cuba’s Roxana Gomez also progressed from semi-final 1.

McLeod ran a personal best of 49.51 seconds to finish second and advance automatically, while Gomez finished third in a personal best 49.71 seconds to advance in a fastest loser spot.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas advanced by running 49.60 seconds to win the second semi-final.

Jamaica’s Roniesha McGregor and Guyana’s Aliyah Abrams were also in semi-final 2 but failed to advance, finishing third in 50.34 seconds and seventh in 51.46 seconds respectively.

Stephenie Ann McPherson won semi-final 3 in a personal best 49.34 seconds to qualify.

Barbados’ Sada Williams finished third in that race in a national record of 50.11 seconds but that wasn’t enough to get her into the final.

In the Women’s High Jump, St. Lucian, Levern Spencer finished 22nd in qualifying.

The Jamaican team consisting of Briana Williams, Natasha Morrison, Remona Burchell and Shericka Jackson ran 42.15 seconds to finish third in heat 1 and advance to the final of the Women’s 4×100 metres relay.

Jamaica qualified for the final of the Men’s 4×100 metres Relay after running the fastest time in the heats.

The team of Jevaughn Minzie, Julian Forte, Yohan Blake and Oblique Seville ran a time of 37.82 seconds to win heat 1.

Trinidad & Tobago were also in heat 1 and finished 6th with a time of 38.63 seconds.

Jamaica secured two medals in the final of the Men’s 110 metres hurdles.

Hansle Parchment, a bronze medalist at the 2012 London Olympics, ran a season’s best of 13.04 seconds to win gold ahead of the favourite, Grant Holloway of the USA, who took silver in 13.09 seconds. Ronald Levy ran 13.10 seconds for bronze, his first Olympic medal.

