MISS RHONDA HAZELL of Brooklyn, New York, formerly of Paget Farm, Bequia died on Thursday July 29th at the age of 60. The funeral takes place on Sunday August 8th at the Caribe Funeral Home Chapel, 1914-22 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, New York. The body lies at the chapel from 2:00 pm. The service begins at 4:00 pm. Burial will take place at the Linden Hill Cemetery, Brooklyn, New York.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print