Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has outlined the purpose of the Public Health Amendment Bill, which is to be debated in Parliament today.

Speaking on the Round Table Talk programme last night, the Prime Minister addressed concerns which have been expressed in some quarters, in relation to the legislation.

The Public Health Amendment Bill is one of four listed to receive the first reading, during today’s session of Parliament.

Parliament resumes at 5pm.

