Only 33.4 overs were possible in yesterday’s test match between England and India

On yesterday’s second day of the 1st Test between England and India at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, only 33.4 overs were possible because of rain, and England’s fast bowler, James Anderson dismissed India’s captain, Virat Kholi for a first ball duck to bring England back into the match after a 97-run opening stand between Lokesh Rahul (57 not out) and Rohit Sharma (36) as the day closed with India 125-4 in their 1st innings reply to England 1st innings total of 183.

India resumed yesterday on 21 for no wicket, took their score to 97 before losing Sharma, followed by Cheteswar Pujura for 4 at 104-2, Kholi at 104-3, and Akinkya Rahane run out for 5 by a direct throw from Jonny Bairstow at 4-112, closing the day on 125-4 and trailing by 58 runs on first innings with 6 wickets remaining. Anderson had 2-15, and fast bowler, Ollie Robinson took 1-32 for England.

