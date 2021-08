The United States finished top of the final Medal Table with 113 medals including 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze.

China finished with 88 medals, 38 gold, 32 silver and 18 bronze. Host Japan were third having won 27 gold, 14 silver and 17 bronze for a total of 58, with Great Britain winning 22 gold, 21 silver and 22 bronze, a total of 65, the Republic of China (Taiwan) 20 gold, 28 silver and 23 bronze for a total of 71, and in 5th, Australia with 17 gold, 7 silver, 22 bronze, a total of 46.

