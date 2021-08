Preparations are ongoing to have Schools ready for the new School Term, slated to begin on Monday October 4th.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves provided an update on the project on NBC Radio this morning.

Meanwhile, Head of the La Soufriere Monitoring Team, Professor Richard Robertson says he would like to see communities working together in building resilience in their respective areas.

