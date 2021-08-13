Vincentians are being encouraged to sign up for D-Cash

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology Camillo Gonsalves is urging Entrepreneurs and other Vincentians to sign up for the Digital Currency or DCash which was launched by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank yesterday.

Speaking at the virtual launching ceremony, Minister Gonsalves said there are tremendous benefits to be gained through the DCash program.

Meanwhile Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, Timothy Antoine said the ECCB is seeking to build its digital economy through this new initiative.

