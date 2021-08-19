Tethering of all animals on the tarmac is now prohibited

The general public is asked to take note that the tethering of all animals on the tarmac and surrounding areas of the ET Joshua Centre must cease effective Sunday 22nd August 2021 at 5:00 pm.

Failure to comply with this order may result in the animals being dealt with in the most serious of the manners prescribed by the Stock Trespass Act, Chapter 70 of the Revised Edition of the Laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines 2009.

This Act among other things gives authority to destroy animals causing injury to property.

The Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines solicit your co-operation.

