Former Minister of Health here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Douglas Slater said vaccines have served this country well over the years.

Discussing the importance of the Covid 19 vaccine, Dr. Slater noted that many young Vincentians do not know about vaccine-preventable diseases, because they have been protected from these diseases by vaccination.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

