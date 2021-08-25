Pakistan defeated the West Indies by 109 runs in yesterday’s match

Pakistan defeated the West Indies by 109 runs in the 2nd Test at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica yesterday to level the Series 1-1.

In the last session of play on Monday’s fourth day of the 5-day match, Pakistan declared their 2nd innings on 176-6 to set the West Indies 329 to win. By the close of play that day, the West Indies were 49-1.

Yesterday, the Pakistan left-arm, fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi continued to torment the West Indies batsmen. He took 4-43 to follow up his 6-51 in the West Indies 1st innings. Left-arm, leg-spinner, Nauman Ali had 3-52, and medium pacer, Hasan Ali finished with 2-37 as they West Indies reached 219 in their 2nd innings, to lose the match by 109 runs.

All-rounder, Jason Holder led the scoring for the West Indies with 47. Captain, Kraigg Brathwaite (39), Kyle Mayers (32), Jermaine Blackwood (25) and Kieran Powell (23) were the other main contributors to the West Indies 2nd innings total.

The final scores: Pakistan 302-9 declared and 176-6 declared, the West Indies 150 and 219.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

