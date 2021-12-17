Bequia to exercise special traffic arrangements for the second funeral service of Sir. James Mitchell

Special traffic arrangements will be in place in Bequia, as the second funeral service for the late, Sir. James Fitz-Allen Mitchell, will take place at the St. Mary’s Anglican Church tomorrow afternoon.

The Traffic Department says Vehicular traffic from Paget Farm (South Side) public road travelling in the direction to Port Elizabeth and from Port Elizabeth to Paget Farm (South Side) would be prohibited from making a right or left turn in the area of the St Mary’s Anglican Church.

Alternatively, traffic would proceed straight ahead and would traverse the main public road on “Back Street” in both directions.

The portion of road known as “Front Street” which runs from the Anglican Church to the Port Elizabeth Jetty would be closed from 1:00 p.m. to vehicular traffic to accommodate the funeral procession to the Church and parking for dignitaries.

Parking for other persons attending the funeral service will be accommodated at the Clive Tannis Playing Field.

Traffic Officers would be deployed on duty in the area to assist with parking arrangements and also in strategic areas to ensure there is a smooth flow of traffic on the island. Absolutely no parking would be allowed on the main Back Street.

This is to allow for a smooth traffic flow to and from Port Elizabeth and its environs.

There will be no vending or selling of intoxicating liquor in the areas close to the Church Service.

The funeral service will take place at the St. Mary’s Anglican Church, commencing at 2:30 p.m.