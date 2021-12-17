St.Vincent and the Grenadines records 35 new cases of Covid-19

Local Health Officials say a total of thirty five new cases have been recorded here from samples collected between Monday and Wednesday this week, bringing the total number of active cases to 570.

According to the Health Services Sub Committee, twenty (20) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and sixty-eight (168) samples collected on Monday December 13th, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 11.9 percent.

Twelve (12) new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on December 13th, 2021.

Nine (9) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and fifty-three (153) samples collected on Tuesday December 14th, 2021, resulting in a positivity 5.9 percent.

Six (6) new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on December 14th, 2021.

Six (6) new COVID-19 positive case was reported from one hundred and thirty (130) samples collected on Wednesday December 15th, 2021, resulting in a positivity 4.6%.

Six (6) new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on December 15th, 2021.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There are currently five (5) patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. One (1) patient is fully vaccinated, and four (4) patients are unvaccinated.

Nine (9) patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. All are unvaccinated.

COVID-19 DEATHS

No new deaths were recorded over the reporting period.

COVID-19 SUMMARY

No new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Five hundred and seventy (570) cases are currently active and seventy-seven (77) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Five thousand seven hundred and fifty-eight (5758) cases of COVID-19 and five thousand and one hundred and eleven (5111) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended.

The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.