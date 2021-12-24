Myah’s Luxury Suites Hotel to open by the first quarter of 2022

Steady progress is being made with the construction of Myah’s Luxury Suites Hotel, which is expected to be completed and open to the public in the first quarter of 2022.

This country’s Investment Promotions Agency, Invest SVG says this is to the credit of the principal Investor, Vincentian Businessman Elliot McDowall.

Myah’s Luxury Suites is located in Diamond, and will employ about 37 persons and feature 35 rooms – nine single rooms, one double room and 25 self-contained suites.

Additionally, there will be a restaurant and bar, gym and spa facilities, an office centre, a roof-top continuous pool and a Manager’s clubhouse.

Invest SVG says this investment will undoubtedly transform the landscape of the Diamond area, and contribute to the further development of this country’s tourism product.

Meanwhile, the owners/investors of La Vue Boutique Hotel and Beach Club officially opened their doors to the public with a ‘soft launch’ event earlier this month.

Invited guests were able to tour the newly opened five-star establishment – which features 19 rooms (15 king-bed and four double rooms), three restaurants, several bars, a gym (with squash court and sauna), a spa, a tennis court; and it will be fully wheel-chair accessible.

La Vue Boutique Hotel and Beach Club is located at Indian Bay Point, and features a panoramic view of Cross Island, Young Island, Fort Duvernette, Bequia and (part of) Mustique