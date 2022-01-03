Kieron Pollard returns to Captain West Indies

Kieron Pollard is fit to lead the West Indies in limited-overs series against Ireland and England this month, but the squads have been hit by COVID-19 positives for Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen and Anderson Phillip.

Pollard had been ruled out of West Indies’ tour of Pakistan in December because of a hamstring injury. Nicholas Pooran led the Twenty/20 International team in his absence. Shai Hope was appointed captain in the One Day Internationals, before they were called off due to rising COVID-19 infections among the squad.

All-rounder, Jason Holder is back in both teams, but all-rounder, Andre Russell has been dropped, while left-arm, fast bowler, Obed Mc Coy is still being affected by shin splints sustained at the ICC Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup.

There had been suggestions that the Ireland Twenty/20 International at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica could be Chris Gayle’s farewell from international cricket, but he has not been named in the squad. There are reports that a testimonial match could be arranged for him later in the year.

Allrounder Fabian Allen, who missed the ICC Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup with an ankle injury, has been declared fit but has tested positive for COVID-19, and is expected to be available for the England series later this month.

The West Indies will play Ireland in three One Day Internationals in Jamaica from 8th of this month. That series will be followed by a one-off Twenty/20 International.

The West Indies and England will then meet in a five-match Twenty/20 International series in Barbados.

Ireland’s tour of the USA and Caribbean has also been hit by COVID-19. The One Day International leg against USA was cancelled due to a number of positive tests. Paul Stirling and Shane Getkate will likely miss the first match in the West Indies while isolating in their hotel in Florida.

The West Indies One Day International squad is as follows: Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith and Devon Thomas with Keacy Carty and Sheldon Cottrell as reserves.

The Twenty/20 International squad is as follows: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen for the Twenty/20 Internationals against England only, Darren Bravo also only for the Twenty/20 Internationals against England, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr and reserves in Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph and Devon Thomas.