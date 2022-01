MRS SYNTHIA KING nee WILLIAMS of Diamond Village formerly of Richland Park died on Sunday December 5th at the age of 87. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 15th at the Diamonds New Testament Church. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the New Adelphi Cemetery. Persons attending the funeral are asked to wear a Face Mask and adhere to the Covid-19 Protocols.