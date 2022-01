MRS IVA NAOMI HAYNES nee JOHNNY better known as MOTHER LAYNE of Calliaqua and Greggs died on December 2nd at the age of 71. The funeral takes place on Sunday January 16th at the St. Michael Spiritual Baptist Church, Fair Hall. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Golden Vale Cemetery. All Spiritual Baptist attending the funeral are asked to do so in full uniform