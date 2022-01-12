Southampton defeats Brentford 4-1

Southampton comfortably beat Brentford 4-1 yesterday to move up to 11th in the English Premier League.

Jan Bednarek gave Southampton the early lead when he glanced in a header from James Ward-Prowse’s left-wing corner.

Brentford equalised with their first shot on target thanks to Vitaly Janelt’s excellent sliced volley after a cross from Bryan Mbeumo but Southampton retook the lead as Ibrahima Diallo shot goalwards and it bounced off the post and off Brentford’s goalkeeper, Alvaro Fernandez for an own goal.

Shortly after the restart, Southampton added a third goal when Armando Broja raced on to Oriel Romeu’s fine through pass and calmly finished past Fernandez.

Within five minutes of going on substitute, Che Adams, back after a COVID-19 absence, scored, reaching a long pass before the Brentford goalkeeper, and converting Southampton’s fourth goal. It was the first time that Southampton have scored four times in a Premier League match this season.

Southampton have moved above Brentford, who missed a chance to move into the top half, and instead drop to 13th.