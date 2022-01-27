Kemar Roach recalled to the West Indies for ODI Series

Fast bowler, Kemar Roach has been recalled to the West Indies One Day International squad next month’s series in India after being out of the squad for two and a half years.

Roach is one of six additions to the squad that lost 2-1 at home to Ireland earlier this month, with Roston Chase and Justin Greaves among the players dropped after lean series with the bat.

Left-arm, leg-spinner, Fabian Allen has recovered from COVID-19 and replaces another left-arm, leg-spinner, Gudakesh Motie in the 15-man squad, while Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo and Brandon King strengthen the batting, and Hayden Walsh Jr. offers an extra spin option. Fast bowler, Jayden Seales and medium pacer, Devon Thomas, neither of whom featured against Ireland, also lose their places.

The West Indies One Day International squad is Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, and Hayden Walsh Jr

The three-match One Day International series which will be played in Ahmedabad on 6th, 9th and 11th February is part of the One Day International Super League which forms the pathway for the 2023 ICC One Day International Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled for India in October-November next year.