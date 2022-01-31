Vincy Mas 2022 is On

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the Government is looking at the possibility of hosting Vincy Mas, this Country’s Premier Cultural Festival this year.

The Prime Minister said on Radio yesterday that following extensive discussions with officials from the Carnival Development Corporation, it was decided at Cabinet that the festival will be held this year.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that by April, the Government would be able to say if the festival would be a significant event or a scaled down version.

The Carnival Development Corporation will host a Press Conference at the CDC Office, beginning at ten tomorrow morning.