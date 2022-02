MRS LYDIA MAULE SIMMONS-DENNIE of Toronto, Canada formerly of Hamilton, Bequia died on Monday January 17th at the age of 78. The funeral takes place on Saturday February 12th at the Praise Cathedral Worship Centre, 6785 Mill Creek Drive, Mis-si-sauga. The viewing begins at 9:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will at the Glen View Memorial Garden, Toronto, Canada.

